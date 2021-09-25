Systematic Financial Management LP Purchases 11,659 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,659 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.15% of Universal Display worth $15,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OLED. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 242.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Display alerts:

In other news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $4,951,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLED traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.67. 245,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,904. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.89. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $167.36 and a 1 year high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 19.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Separately, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.67.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.