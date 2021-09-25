Systematic Financial Management LP Increases Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,890 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 36,950 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $11,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 11,366 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,688,000. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 517,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,114,000 after buying an additional 23,801 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,797,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 3.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,170,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,982,000 after purchasing an additional 34,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PHM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.38.

PHM stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.49. 2,242,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,803,573. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.43.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

