Systematic Financial Management LP Has $7.68 Million Stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 180,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 36,444 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $7,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 4.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MaxLinear in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 202,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 1.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 23.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxLinear stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.50. The stock had a trading volume of 393,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,950. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.71. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.85 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.79.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $205.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.13 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Brendan Walsh sold 10,000 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $525,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,246,776.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total value of $681,729.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 6,904 shares of company stock valued at $374,709 and sold 189,636 shares valued at $9,392,867. 8.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MXL shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital raised their price target on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on MaxLinear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.10.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

