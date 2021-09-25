Systematic Financial Management LP Has $15.33 Million Stake in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)

Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,057,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,677 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Whole Earth Brands were worth $15,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the first quarter valued at about $171,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the second quarter valued at about $176,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 17.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Whole Earth Brands alerts:

FREE stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.17. The stock had a trading volume of 84,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,803. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $7.71 and a one year high of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.03. The company has a market capitalization of $469.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.98 and a beta of 0.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FREE shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Whole Earth Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Whole Earth Brands Profile

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE).

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.