Systematic Financial Management LP Decreases Position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Systematic Financial Management LP cut its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 602,617 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,739,171 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 3.13% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $20,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRST. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1,942.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 65.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th.

NASDAQ TRST traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.19. 72,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,194. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.19.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 29.81%. The company had revenue of $44.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.68 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.341 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is 50.37%.

In other news, Director Kimberly Adams Russell acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.44 per share, with a total value of $40,128.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank B. Silverman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.66 per share, for a total transaction of $33,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,865 shares of company stock valued at $128,657 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

