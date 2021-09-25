Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Symrise AG manufactures, develops and sells fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic base materials and substances for the cosmetics industry. The company’s operating segments consists of Scent & Care and Flavor & Nutrition. Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas and also develops specific application processes for such substances. Flavor and Nutrition segment develops, produces and sells flavors which are used by customers in the production of food products and beverages. Its product includes perfume, cosmetics and food manufacturers to pharmaceutical companies and producers of nutritional supplements, pet food and baby food. The company operates primarily in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Asia Pacific and Latin America. Symrise AG is headquartered in Holzminden, Germany. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Symrise from €105.00 ($123.53) to €110.00 ($129.41) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

Shares of Symrise stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 53.96 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.88. Symrise has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $37.54.

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

