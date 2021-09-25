Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swisscom is Switzerland’s leading telecommunications company. The innovative, customer-focused and strongly-competitive group offers a full range of voice and data communication services on fixed-line and mobile networks. Swisscom offers the complete spectrum of state-of-the-art data services, from leased lines to integrated solutions for corporate customers. “

Get Swisscom alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SCMWY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Swisscom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Swisscom has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of SCMWY stock opened at $57.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.10 and a 200 day moving average of $56.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.17. Swisscom has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $61.06.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Swisscom had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 16.36%. On average, research analysts predict that Swisscom will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Swisscom

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments, and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers; enterprise customers; wholesale; and information technology, network, and infrastructure.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Swisscom (SCMWY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.