Swiss National Bank Trims Position in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of U.S. Concrete worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Concrete by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,801,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,437,000 after purchasing an additional 238,145 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,364,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 55.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 500,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,728,000 after buying an additional 178,371 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,286,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 51.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 302,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,200,000 after buying an additional 103,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

In other U.S. Concrete news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $36,953.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.85, for a total value of $36,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,401 shares of company stock worth $102,517 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Concrete stock opened at $73.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.40. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.12 and a 12 month high of $78.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -528.46 and a beta of 1.36.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($1.68). U.S. Concrete had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $327.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.73 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

USCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. CJS Securities cut U.S. Concrete from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

About U.S. Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc engages in the production of ready-mixed concrete. It operates through Ready-mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products segments. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment focuses on the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to the job sites of customers. The Aggregate Products segment produces crushed stone, sand and gravel from aggregates facilities located in New Jersey and Texas, Oklahoma, United States, Virgin Islands, and British Columbia, Canada.

