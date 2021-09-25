Swiss National Bank Sells 2,500 Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of National Bank worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NBHC. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 30.4% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 527,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,902,000 after buying an additional 122,805 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 6,101.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 124,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,924,000 after buying an additional 122,099 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 42.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 403,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,024,000 after buying an additional 119,553 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 53.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,759,000 after buying an additional 50,506 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 311.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 43,982 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised National Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. DA Davidson upgraded National Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

NYSE:NBHC opened at $38.51 on Friday. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $43.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.04.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $70.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 31.22%. Research analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

