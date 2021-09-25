Swiss National Bank Lowers Holdings in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of The Pennant Group worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 1,696.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PNTG opened at $30.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.39 and its 200 day moving average is $37.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.34 and a 12 month high of $69.56. The stock has a market cap of $855.11 million, a PE ratio of 75.38 and a beta of 2.60.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $110.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PNTG. Truist Securities cut their price target on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on The Pennant Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on The Pennant Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.83.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

