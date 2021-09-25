Swiss National Bank Has $2.45 Million Holdings in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,681,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,793,000 after purchasing an additional 242,482 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 363,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,793,000 after purchasing an additional 54,929 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $17,058,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $9,193,000. 62.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.22 per share, with a total value of $1,023,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 176,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $70,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 204,808 shares of company stock valued at $12,609,671. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

RILY stock opened at $58.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $78.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.65.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $336.77 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 90.93%.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.8%.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

