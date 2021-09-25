Swiss National Bank Cuts Position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,728 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in ePlus were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,500,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $249,175,000 after acquiring an additional 100,582 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 785,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,231,000 after acquiring an additional 90,567 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ePlus by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 487,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,285,000 after buying an additional 118,004 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ePlus by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,079,000 after buying an additional 21,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ePlus by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,000,000 after buying an additional 47,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLUS opened at $104.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.59. ePlus inc. has a one year low of $66.91 and a one year high of $110.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.34.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.34. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $416.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.20 million. Analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $400,184.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,197 shares of company stock valued at $831,372. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Sidoti upgraded ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

