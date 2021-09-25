Swiss National Bank Acquires 900 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,330,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,588 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on LMAT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.60.

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $55.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 2.11. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a one year low of $31.21 and a one year high of $64.50. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.32.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $40.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.31%.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

