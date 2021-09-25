Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SVCBF has been the subject of several other research reports. Danske cut Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Cheuvreux upgraded Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:SVCBF opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $19.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.65.

Svenska Cellulosa AB engages in the business of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Forest, Wood, Pulp, Paper, and Other Operations. The Forest segment focuses on forest industry operations. The Wood segment comprises five sawmills in Sweden, wood processing units with planning mills in Sweden, the United Kingdom & France and a distribution and wholesale business.

