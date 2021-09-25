Susquehanna International Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Susquehanna International Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,921 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 0.8% of Susquehanna International Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Susquehanna International Group Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 585.7% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apple in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its holdings in Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $146.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.32 and a 52-week high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.82.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

