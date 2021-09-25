SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SuperCom Ltd. is a provider of radio frequency identification solutions. It offers advanced safety, identification and security products and solutions primarily to Governments, private and public organizations. The Company produces systems for viewing, tracking, locating, credentialing, and managing assets and personnel. SuperCom Ltd., formerly known as Vuance Ltd., is headquartered in Qadima, Israel. “

Get SuperCom alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of SuperCom in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ SPCB opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. SuperCom has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.32.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Equities research analysts forecast that SuperCom will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in SuperCom during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in SuperCom during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SuperCom during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in SuperCom during the second quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SuperCom during the second quarter valued at $331,000. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SuperCom

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. The company operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT, and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, the company has helped governments and national agencies design and issue secured multi-identification, or Multi-ID, documents and robust digital identity solutions to their citizens, visitors and Lands.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SuperCom (SPCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.