Strategic Blueprint LLC Raises Stock Position in Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 663,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,505,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 80.1% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 77,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 34,329 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 3,389.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 59,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 57,629 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the second quarter worth $627,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 39.5% during the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 11,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BCI opened at $27.50 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF has a 12-month low of $19.54 and a 12-month high of $27.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.64.

