Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires 230 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 21.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Roku by 6.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Roku by 30.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,398,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 32.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roku by 115.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Roku by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 443,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,603,000 after acquiring an additional 7,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $321.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $371.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.89. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.63 and a 1 year high of $490.76. The stock has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a PE ratio of 196.28 and a beta of 1.74.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.35 million. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROKU. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.58.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total transaction of $6,550,864.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $25,280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 529,758 shares of company stock worth $203,888,131. 15.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

