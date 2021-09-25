Stifel Nicolaus Raises Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $650.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $580.00 to $650.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an overweight rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. JP Morgan Cazenove raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $618.63.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $592.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $262.19 billion, a PE ratio of 61.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. Netflix has a 12 month low of $463.41 and a 12 month high of $615.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $550.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $527.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $4,164,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,018,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,194. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.1% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1.3% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 2.8% in the second quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 2.8% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1.4% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

