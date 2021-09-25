Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.80.

Shares of NASDAQ IDYA opened at $25.38 on Wednesday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $28.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.67 million, a PE ratio of -26.44 and a beta of 1.91.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.26). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 84.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $264,270.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,641.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $33,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,610 shares in the company, valued at $169,246.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,616 shares of company stock worth $871,765 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDYA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

