Step Hero Trading 14.9% Lower This Week (HERO)

Step Hero (CURRENCY:HERO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 25th. In the last week, Step Hero has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. Step Hero has a market cap of $14.79 million and $1.62 million worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Step Hero coin can currently be purchased for $1.14 or 0.00002672 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00055159 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.33 or 0.00124821 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00012023 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00043280 BTC.

About Step Hero

HERO is a coin. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,951,109 coins. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Step Hero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Hero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Hero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Step Hero using one of the exchanges listed above.

