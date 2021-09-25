Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.880-$4.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $59.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.76. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $28.31 and a 1-year high of $74.37.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

STLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.82.

In other Steel Dynamics news, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 67,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total transaction of $4,490,289.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $463,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 444,543 shares of company stock valued at $30,543,309 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.