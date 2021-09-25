Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 13.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter worth $1,660,000. Level Four Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 41.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 67,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total value of $4,490,289.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $463,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,543 shares of company stock valued at $30,543,309 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $59.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.93 and a 200-day moving average of $59.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.44. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.31 and a 52 week high of $74.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.82.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.