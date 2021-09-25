Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing therapies to treat the mitochondrial dysfunction associated with genetic mitochondrial diseases and many common age-related diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes Elamipretide, SBT-20 and SBT-272 which are in clinical stage. Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is based in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Get Stealth BioTherapeutics alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Stealth BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of MITO opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.42. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $2.58. The company has a market cap of $82.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.03.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITO. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its holdings in Stealth BioTherapeutics by 1,995.9% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 788,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 750,417 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Stealth BioTherapeutics by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 881,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 313,182 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stealth BioTherapeutics by 234.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 78,804 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stealth BioTherapeutics

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stealth BioTherapeutics (MITO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.