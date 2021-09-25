Starbase (STAR) Trading Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. Over the last seven days, Starbase has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One Starbase coin can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Starbase has a total market cap of $686,621.03 and $533,737.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00053998 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.08 or 0.00121873 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00012051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00043310 BTC.

Starbase Profile

Starbase (CRYPTO:STAR) is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Starbase is starbase.co . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Buying and Selling Starbase

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

