Standard Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.42 Million (STND)

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Standard Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.42 million and approximately $161,580.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Standard Protocol has traded 30.2% lower against the dollar. One Standard Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000946 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Standard Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00070314 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00106389 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.22 or 0.00141065 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,675.77 or 0.99968477 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,897.22 or 0.06786764 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $326.97 or 0.00765927 BTC.

Standard Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Standard Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Standard Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Standard Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.