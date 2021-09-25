Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:SRAC) and Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Financial Contrast

Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:SRAC) and Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Stable Road Acquisition and Lockheed Martin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stable Road Acquisition N/A -768.58% -22.08% Lockheed Martin 10.69% 123.35% 14.37%

Stable Road Acquisition has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lockheed Martin has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Stable Road Acquisition and Lockheed Martin, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stable Road Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Lockheed Martin 0 6 2 0 2.25

Lockheed Martin has a consensus target price of $401.03, suggesting a potential upside of 14.74%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.0% of Stable Road Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.5% of Lockheed Martin shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of Stable Road Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Lockheed Martin shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stable Road Acquisition and Lockheed Martin’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stable Road Acquisition N/A N/A -$42.99 million N/A N/A Lockheed Martin $65.40 billion 1.48 $6.83 billion $24.84 14.07

Lockheed Martin has higher revenue and earnings than Stable Road Acquisition.

Summary

Lockheed Martin beats Stable Road Acquisition on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stable Road Acquisition

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company formed by SRC-NI Holdings, LLC, an affiliate of Stable Road Capital, for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space. The Aeronautics segment researches, designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, sustains, supports, and upgrades advanced military aircraft, including combat and air mobility aircraft, unmanned air vehicles, and related technologies. The MFC segment provides air and missile defence systems; tactical missiles and air-to-ground precision strike weapon systems; logistics; fire control systems; mission operations support, readiness, engineering support and integration services; manned and unmanned ground vehicles; and energy management solutions. The RMS segment offers design, manufacture, service, and support for a variety of military and commercial helicopters; ship and submarine mission and combat systems; mission systems and sensors for rotary and fixed-wing aircraft; sea and land-based missile defence systems; radar systems; th

