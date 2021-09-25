SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SSAB Svenskt Stal AB engages in the provision of steel and construction solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. SSAB Special Steels segment provides marketing and sales of SSAB’s quenched and tempered steels. SSAB EMEA segment pertains to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. SSAB Americas segment refers to North and Latin America. SSAB APAC segment consists of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Tibnor segment is the distribution of steel and metals. Ruukki Construction is engaged in the sales and production of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It’s also operates in the Automotive, Construction Machinery, Material Handling and Heavy Transport segment. SSAB Svenskt Stal AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

SSAAY stock opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. SSAB AB has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $3.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.64.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 7.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SSAB AB will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

