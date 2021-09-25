SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $137.75.

SPSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total value of $365,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $224,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,177,000 after purchasing an additional 45,653 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter worth $2,086,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 13,943 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the period. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SPSC traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.80. The stock had a trading volume of 404,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,649. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.32 and a beta of 0.93. SPS Commerce has a twelve month low of $73.56 and a twelve month high of $169.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.53.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $94.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.25 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

