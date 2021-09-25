SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $137.75.
SPSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.
In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total value of $365,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $224,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:SPSC traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.80. The stock had a trading volume of 404,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,649. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.32 and a beta of 0.93. SPS Commerce has a twelve month low of $73.56 and a twelve month high of $169.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.53.
SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $94.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.25 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.
About SPS Commerce
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.
