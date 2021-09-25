Spendcoin (SPND) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $723.00

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Spendcoin has a market cap of $76.08 million and $723.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spendcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0293 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded 44.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00053486 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002632 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.79 or 0.00121542 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00012021 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00043495 BTC.

Spendcoin Profile

SPND is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,595,786,940 coins. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend . The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, "The Spindle is an investment/asset management platform for virtual hedge funds and ICOs based on blockchain and smart contract technologies. The platform will allow any individuals and corporate entities to invest in cryptocurrency hedge funds and/or ICOs using the Spindle application (SPA). Furthermore, the SPA will enable communication via open and closed forums for holders of Spindle's cryptocurrency (SPD) and the various investment bodies previously mentioned. The Spindle token (SPD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the utility token on the platform. "

Spendcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

