Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) Trading Down 25.3% This Week

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 25th. In the last seven days, Spartan Protocol has traded down 25.3% against the dollar. One Spartan Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Spartan Protocol has a market capitalization of $38.88 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00070653 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00106033 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.71 or 0.00142619 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,640.47 or 1.00168995 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,865.38 or 0.06731212 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.09 or 0.00763684 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Coin Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 84,163,964 coins and its circulating supply is 75,102,961 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol . The official website for Spartan Protocol is spartanprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Spartan Protocol Coin Trading

