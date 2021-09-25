SparksPay (SPK) Price Reaches $0.0020 on Top Exchanges

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 25th. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SparksPay has traded down 16.9% against the dollar. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $21,313.34 and $18.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THEKEY (TKY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000046 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000069 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,578,839 coins and its circulating supply is 10,461,775 coins. The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

