SmileyCoin Hits One Day Volume of $73.00 (SMLY)

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. SmileyCoin has a market cap of $719,823.11 and approximately $73.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmileyCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SmileyCoin has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

SmileyCoin Profile

SmileyCoin (CRYPTO:SMLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SmileyCoin is tutor-web.info

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle. “

SmileyCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

