Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Magdalena Yesil Sells 10,000 Shares

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Magdalena Yesil sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $770,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.71. The company had a trading volume of 598,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,773. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.43. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $47.55 and a one year high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 24.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 19,244 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the second quarter worth $313,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Smartsheet by 36.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 41,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 11,042 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the second quarter worth $868,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Smartsheet by 117.1% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 35,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 19,174 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SMAR. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Smartsheet from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

