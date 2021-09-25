Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SIOX. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Sio Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sio Gene Therapies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

SIOX stock opened at $2.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.37. Sio Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $5.74. The company has a market cap of $173.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). As a group, analysts anticipate that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $431,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Sio Gene Therapies by 147.6% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 363,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 216,919 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in Sio Gene Therapies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,500,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after buying an additional 165,218 shares during the period. Knott David M purchased a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,257,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

