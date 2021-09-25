Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.14 Million

Analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) will report $8.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.20 million. Simulations Plus reported sales of $9.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full year sales of $44.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $44.70 million to $44.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $51.53 million, with estimates ranging from $51.13 million to $51.92 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Simulations Plus.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 7.34%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SLP shares. TheStreet cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $433,299.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,430,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,925,220.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 8,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $395,254.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,060 in the last 90 days. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 3.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 3.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 57.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SLP traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.72. 177,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,582. The firm has a market cap of $779.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of -0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.50. Simulations Plus has a fifty-two week low of $38.02 and a fifty-two week high of $90.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

