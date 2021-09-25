SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

TSE SIL traded down C$0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$9.16. 333,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,942. SilverCrest Metals has a 12 month low of C$9.00 and a 12 month high of C$16.37. The company has a current ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 12.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion and a PE ratio of -17.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.57.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

