Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Price Target Cut to C$2.50 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from C$3.30 to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the mining company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sierra Metals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Separately, CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$5.25 price target on shares of Sierra Metals in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of SMT opened at C$2.35 on Wednesday. Sierra Metals has a 52-week low of C$1.84 and a 52-week high of C$4.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.64. The stock has a market cap of C$383.99 million and a PE ratio of 8.42.

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

