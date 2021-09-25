Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,047 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $23,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $143.55. 5,008,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,954,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $147.23.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.63.

In related news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $96,294.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

