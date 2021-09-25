Shell Asset Management Co. Raises Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 280,822 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $19,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.7% in the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 2,057,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,743,000 after buying an additional 199,203 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 959.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,626,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,088,000 after buying an additional 1,473,258 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 18.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,044,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,133,000 after buying an additional 923,990 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 183.6% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,021,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,626,000 after buying an additional 661,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 18.6% in the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 670,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,011,000 after purchasing an additional 105,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.77. The stock had a trading volume of 793,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $42.90 and a 1-year high of $73.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 31.71%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

