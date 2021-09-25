Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 23,004 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 223,407 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,004 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.0% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $52,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $373,000. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its stake in Visa by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 376,269 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $79,667,000 after acquiring an additional 15,869 shares in the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,236 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:V traded up $3.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $231.59. 6,461,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,210,450. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on V. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.52.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,564,316.30. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,316.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total value of $2,224,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,813 shares of company stock worth $20,342,613 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

