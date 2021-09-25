Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,376 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $17,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth $31,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 65.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $226,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $240,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,682 shares of company stock valued at $13,674,010. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ICE traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,796,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,782. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.41 and a 1 year high of $122.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.95 and a 200-day moving average of $116.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ICE. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.40.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

