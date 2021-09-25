Shell Asset Management Co. Has $21.17 Million Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $21,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in NetEase by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in NetEase by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTES stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,191,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,743,173. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.97 and a 1-year high of $134.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.68 and a 200 day moving average of $103.34. The firm has a market cap of $54.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.41.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $5.46. NetEase had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $34.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.42%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC reduced their price objective on NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.63.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

