Shell Asset Management Co. Has $15.73 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,077 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $15,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 166.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Argus lifted their target price on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.30.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $241.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,900,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,386,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $251.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.06. Target Co. has a one year low of $150.80 and a one year high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.22%.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $3,650,792.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 136,744 shares of company stock valued at $34,106,184. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

