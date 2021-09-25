Shard Hits 24-Hour Volume of $15.00 (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded down 34.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Over the last week, Shard has traded down 33.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Shard coin can now be purchased for about $0.0829 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shard has a market cap of $2.75 million and approximately $15.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Shard alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000051 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Shard Coin Profile

SHARD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,160,177 coins and its circulating supply is 33,160,177 coins. Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.