Sei Investments Co. Trims Stock Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 45.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,710 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in B&G Foods by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 156,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,031,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,039,000 after purchasing an additional 102,688 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 562,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,467,000 after purchasing an additional 11,614 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 99,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,137,000. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BGS opened at $29.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.40. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $47.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.61.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $464.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.93 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.07%.

B&G Foods Profile

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

