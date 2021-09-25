Sei Investments Co. Sells 27,827 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 67.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,827 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cannae were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNNE. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cannae by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,601,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,284 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Cannae by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,992,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,517 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cannae by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,520,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,968,000 after acquiring an additional 917,020 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cannae by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,092,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,275,000 after purchasing an additional 913,923 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Cannae by 417.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 908,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,012,000 after buying an additional 733,300 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CNNE shares. TheStreet downgraded Cannae from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cannae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $185,980,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cannae stock opened at $31.58 on Friday. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $46.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.44.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.93. Cannae had a return on equity of 1.96% and a net margin of 88.62%. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

