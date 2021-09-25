Sei Investments Co. Has $494,000 Stock Position in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.09% of Vectrus worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEC. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vectrus by 97.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Vectrus during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vectrus during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vectrus during the first quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Vectrus during the first quarter valued at $235,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VEC opened at $48.90 on Friday. Vectrus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.83 and a fifty-two week high of $60.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $573.35 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.48.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38. Vectrus had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 3.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vectrus, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 14th.

Vectrus Profile

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

