Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) PT Lowered to $190.00 at SVB Leerink

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its price objective reduced by SVB Leerink from $192.00 to $190.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Seagen’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.44) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.59 EPS.

SGEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a hold rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $186.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $161.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.01. The firm has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 49.49 and a beta of 0.82. Seagen has a 12-month low of $133.20 and a 12-month high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $388.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.62 million. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that Seagen will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 15,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.36, for a total transaction of $2,387,304.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,534 shares of company stock valued at $19,967,680 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Seagen by 7.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 227,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,844,000 after purchasing an additional 16,107 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Seagen by 21.2% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group acquired a new stake in Seagen in the second quarter worth about $1,768,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Seagen by 85.6% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Seagen by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 30,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

