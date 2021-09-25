Scotiabank Cuts Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Price Target to C$42.00

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SAPIF has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Saputo from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC upped their price target on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Saputo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of Saputo stock opened at $25.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.99 and its 200 day moving average is $30.00. Saputo has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $35.00.

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical sectors: Canada, USA, and International.

